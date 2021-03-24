Access to financing crucial for recovery, overall development, says Foreign Affairs state minister

KINGSTON, Jamaica — State Minister in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Leslie Campbell says access to financing is one of the biggest challenges for developing countries on a path to recovery.

Campbell was addressing the 10th Meeting of the Presiding Officers of the Committee on South-South Cooperation on March 18.

He noted that “cooperation among countries of the south (on access to financing) can bring a degree of relief and support”.

“The southern cooperation agenda needs to focus on scaling — up financial resources; enhancing policy space and building resilience,” Campbell said.

According to the state minister, southern entities/banks such as the Caribbean Development Bank and the Latin American Reserve Fund (FLAR) should be involved in the process of accessing financing and expanding liquidity.

Within the immediate context of the pandemic, Campbell highlighted vaccine donations and other COVID-19 response assistance from fellow south countries as examples of effective south-south cooperation.

He expressed appreciation to sister developing countries for their generous cooperation and donation extended to Jamaica.

The minister underscored the importance of south-south cooperation not only in the context of the pandemic, but also of the overall growth and attainment of the sustainable development goals (SDGs) of developing countries, like Jamaica.

He further recommended that “south-south cooperation should be integrated into national development policies and systems”.

He also argued that, “Whilst there has been progress, renewed efforts are needed by development cooperation policymakers and practitioners to further systematise and build on the experiences, expertise and knowledge of countries of the south.”