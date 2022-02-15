Accompong chief Currie in breach of Firearms Act

Accompong chief Currie in breach of Firearms ActTuesday, February 15, 2022
BY JASON CROSS
Chief executive officer (CEO) of the Firearm Licensing Authority (FLA), Shane Dalling has said that Richard Currie, Colonel of the Accompong Maroons in St Elizabeth has been found to be in breach of the nation's Firearms Act.
Responding to questions from the Jamaica Observer on Tuesday at an FLA press conference Tuesday morning at the AC Hotel in St Andrew, Dalling said that Currie was issued with two gun permits which are now out of date.
“Based on my checks, Mr Currie is in breach. His license is not up to date. He has not done the renewal process and as such, the matter has been referred to the police for them to assist,” Dalling said.
In August last year, the FLA said it would launch an investigation into an incident in which Currie was seen in a video which emerged on social media with what appeared to be a shotgun slung over his back during a confrontation with members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) in Bethsalem, St Elizabeth.
The cops had allegedly been in Bethsalem to chop down marijuana growing in the area, sparking outrage from residents. The Accompong chief had gone to the nearby district of Bethsalem, to stand in solidarity with the people there.
In the video, Currie was heard telling the police to lower their weapons and leave the area, while residents beat drums and chased away the cops who eventually left the community in a truck.
