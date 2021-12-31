Accountant receives Young Entrepreneur of the Year award

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Cyreca McGaw, chartered accountant and founder of McGaw and Company, has been awarded the Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the Young Entrepreneur Association (YEA).

The firm operates out of 6 Seymour Ave, Kingston, as a one stop for businesses in providing accounting, payroll, and taxation services. It also assists with business and company registration, to ensure compliance with the Companies Office of Jamaica and the Tax Administration of Jamaica.

Established in 2011, McGaw and Company have assisted over 1,000 businesses since its inception, particularly small businesses when they're seeking funding.

McGaw told ONLINE OBSERVER that despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, the company had many wins this year.

“Being recognised as YEA's Entrepreneur of the Year means a lot to me because I feel that I am doing something worth being awarded. I feel grateful and very appreciative of the recognition,” McGaw shared.

“We relocated our office into a bigger space, hired four new employees, secured three significant contracts, one local company in the USA and the Caribbean, and was awarded YEA's Entrepreneur of the Year. We were also awarded as one of Scotiabank Vision Achievers programme top winners. So I would say we had a great year,” she continued.

The award considers volunteerism, leadership and innovation in entrepreneurs.

But the journey did not come without the various challenges that many entrepreneurs face. She pointed out that while there are many factors that could be attributed to one's success as an entrepreneur, she believes that the path is not linear.

“No two entrepreneurs have the exact blueprint for being successful. What works for me will not necessarily work for you and vice versa. The biggest challenge that I have faced thus far is hiring the right employee to fit my company, similarly, engaging the right client to provide services to,” McGaw shared.

That being said, she expressed her sincere gratitude for her support system of family members, colleagues and individuals who she can turn to for guidance.

“You cannot do it alone; you will need help, and hiring a business coach can help you navigate through the process. I have to mention coach Cordell William Graham of Transformational Life Solutions, who was very instrumental in some of our decisions this year that were successful,” she told OBSERVER ONLINE.

“If you are interested in becoming an entrepreneur, go for it. It is rewarding and can provide you with security and stability to build the lifestyle you desire. However, be prepared to work hard, take responsibility for every decision you make, stick with it. It is also essential to get advice from like-minded individuals, therefore becoming a member of an organisation such as the Young Entrepreneur Association to foster a good business relationship created that opportunity for me,” the awardee said.

Guided by her faith in God and Winton Churchill's words —'Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts' —McGaw projects that within the next five to 10 years that her firm will expand and have other branches in at least two more parishes.

The Young Entrepreneurs Association is a non-profit voluntary organisation which was established in 2006 under the patronage of the Jamaica Employers Federation. It focuses on building the capacity and capability of entrepreneurs by providing the ultimate community across Jamaica who want to increase their chances of business success. It currently has over 70 active members and a network of 200 entrepreneurs.

Abbion Robinson