Accused charged after 3 men shot in Kingston 11

Accused charged after 3 men shot in Kingston 11Sunday, March 07, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man is now facing several charges for his alleged involvement in the shooting of three men — one fatally— on Henry Morgan Avenue, Kingston 11 last June.
Forty-six-year-old Raymond Gowie of White Hall, St Thomas is to answer in court to the charges of murder, illegal possession of firearm and two counts of wounding with intent.
According to the police, the deceased, identified only as Martin, along with two other men were playing cards along the roadway when they were pounced upon by the accused, who opened gunfire hitting them.
The incident happened about 7:05 pm on June 13.
The police said all three men were taken to hospital where Martin was pronounced dead and the other two men were admitted in stable condition.
On Saturday, February 14, 2021, the accused was apprehended in the St Thomas Police Division and was subsequently charged following an interview and identification parade.
