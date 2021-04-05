Accused charged in Manchester bar robbery

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The police have charged 26-year-old Winston Palmer, who is said to be the second gunman involved in a robbery at a bar in Maidstone district, Manchester last month.

Palmer is charged with robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and shooting with intent.

He is accused of robbing the bar of $6,000 along with 22-year-old Jordane Brown about 8:30 pm on Saturday, March 27. Both men were armed with handguns the police said.

While attempting to escape, the assailants were challenged by a licensed firearm holder during which Brown was shot dead while Palmer fled.

Palmer was nabbed later that day when he visited a hospital with gunshot wounds. He was admitted for treatment under police guard.

