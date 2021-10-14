Accused church robber charged in St Elizabeth

Accused church robber charged in St ElizabethThursday, October 14, 2021
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Detectives in St Elizabeth have charged an accused church robber after he was found with church property at his home on Saturday, October 9.
Charged is 45-year-old Richard Gazader, of a Church Road address in Bog Walk, St Catherine.
The Junction Police began their investigation when the pastor of a southern St Elizabeth church made a report after he visited the church and discovered that musical equipment valued approximately J$20,000 was missing. According to the pastor, the equipment was inside the church when the building was locked up on Friday, October 8.
The detectives were led to the accused man's house, where the church property (a monitor box) was found along with a chainsaw that he could not properly account for. Gazader was arrested and subsequently charged for sacrilege and unlawful possession of property.
He is booked to appear in the Black River Parish Court tomorrow, Friday, October 15.
