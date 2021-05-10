Accused in chopping death of Westmoreland man claims self-defence

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The Westmoreland police say they are carrying out investigations into an incident, which led to the death of a man on Meylers Avenue in the parish last Thursday.

Dead is Jason Sommerville, a 35-year-old unemployed man, a resident of Meyler's Avenue.

“We understand that it was a dispute between two men about a stolen music box, that became violent,” Superintendent Robert Gordon, Commander of the Westmoreland police told OBSERVER ONLINE.

“The accused turned himself in [to the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station] where he stated he acted in self-defence,” said Gordon.

He further stated that based on further investigations, alleged witnesses have made contradicting statements.

Gordon indicated that the police are seeking more witnesses, as they seek to corroborate the story of the accused, who is currently in police custody.

Rosalee Wood