Accused in killing of St Elizabeth farmer shot during attempted arrest

Accused in killing of St Elizabeth farmer shot during attempted arrestMonday, May 31, 2021
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The man suspected of killing a St Elizabeth farmer is now in hospital under police guard after he allegedly attacked a member of the police team who tried to arrest him.
The police said that the accused was allegedly involved in a dispute with 41-year-old Steve Daley when he used a machete to chop him several times.
Daley, who is of Windsor district in the parish, was assisted to the hospital by community members, who contacted the police.
The police reportedly located the suspect in bushes, however, the lawmen said he pointed a firearm at them and was shot.
A homemade handgun with one 12-gauge cartridge was seized in the incident.
Lawmen said the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) is investigating the incident.
