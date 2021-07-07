Accused mechanic in Khanice Jackson's murder returns to court tomorrow

Accused mechanic in Khanice Jackson's murder returns to court tomorrowWednesday, July 07, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Robert Fowler, the 50-year-old mechanic who has reportedly confessed to the murder of 20-year-old accounting clerk, Khanice Jackson, is scheduled to return to the Home Circuit Court on Thursday.
The matter was set for July 8 for the case file to be completed, a prosecutor had told OBSERVER ONLINE after his last court appearance via Zoom in April.
The media were barred from the courtroom when Fowler's case was called up at that time.
The accused, who was being represented by attorney Lynden Wellesley in April, remains remanded in police custody.
Jackson, a resident of Independence City in Portmore, St Catherine, went missing on March 24 of this year, after leaving home for work.
Her body was found at the Portmore Fishing Village in St Catherine two days later.
Shortly after, Fowler was apprehended and taken into custody.
After the mechanic was charged with murder, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey said that, based on police investigations, Fowler had lured Jackson to his house in Portmore, killed her, and left her body in his home while he went to work.
"Our understanding is that it was just a platonic, purely platonic relationship that existed (between Jackson and Fowler) On the morning of her death, our investigations also reveal that Mr Fowler had actually lured her to his home under the guise that he had forgotten to take a piece of equipment that was relevant to his trade as a mechanic and that's how she ended up being at his home in Portmore,” the chief crime officer said at the time.
Bailey said investigations revealed that there was an argument and Fowler got upset. He noted that Jackson was strangled with a piece of rope — pieces of which were also found at the home of the accused.
The DCP said Fowler admitted that the victim was strangled.
