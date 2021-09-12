Accused pedophile charged with multiple sex offences

Accused pedophile charged with multiple sex offencesSunday, September 12, 2021
CLARENDON, Jamaica – A man has been arrested and charged with several sexual offences by detectives assigned to the Clarendon Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA).
Charged is 35-year-old Dwayne Campbell, a labourer of Bucknor, May Pen in Clarendon.
He is charged with four counts of rape; five counts of abduction of a child under 16; four counts of grievous sexual assault; two counts of knowingly producing child pornography; two counts of possession of child pornography; and two counts of possession of child pornography with intent.
According to CISOCA detectives, Campbell is accused of repeatedly using social media platforms to lure children between the ages of 10 and 15 to his home, where he threatened them and forced them to perform sexual activities.
"In many instances, the sexual activities were recorded," the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said in a statement on social media.
During the investigation, it was also discovered that Campbell's alleged victims were reported missing at some time, including from other parishes.
The Clarendon Police, in the meantime, are appealing to parents whose female children went missing and who may have been victims of similar circumstances to contact them.
CISOCA is also urging parents and guardians to continuously monitor the social media use of children under their care.
