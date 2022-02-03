Accused phone thief remanded

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A man accused of stealing 20 phones from a store in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew, was remanded in custody when he appeared in the Gun Court, downtown Kingston today.

Antaine Hutchinson, 20, who is charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of a firearm, is to return to the court on March 22, 2022.

Hutchinson, who is from Mandela Terrace, St Andrew, was charged earlier this month after he was reportedly held with a firearm and several stolen phones while travelling on a bus.

Allegations are that four men entered the phone store pretending to be customers. It is reported that the men then pulled guns and robbed the store of 20 cellular phones before fleeing.

The court was told that a police unit on patrol in the area was informed of the robbery and pointed in the direction the robbers fled.

Following investigations, Hutchinson was held on a bus. When searched a firearm and 18 of the 20 stolen phones were found in his possession. He was taken into custody and later charged.