Accused robber busted on public transportation, firearm seized

Accused robber busted on public transportation, firearm seizedMonday, January 10, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man believed to have been a part of the robbery of two cellular phone stores in Half-Way-Tree has been arrested.
According to police reports, the man was one of several who hit the two business establishments on Monday. The robbery occurred at about noon.
Following the robbery, the individual now in police custody boarded a Coaster bus in Half-Way-Tree but a Police Quick Response and Traffic Patrol team in the area intercepted the vehicle and captured the alleged culprit. The bus was searched and in addition to 20 cellular phones believed to be stolen, a .45 pistol and five rounds of ammunition were seized.
The identity of the suspect is being withheld pending further investigations.
