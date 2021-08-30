Accused robber charged in Westmoreland

Accused robber charged in WestmorelandMonday, August 30, 2021
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— A months-long investigation into a robbery in Little London, Westmoreland on Sunday, March 28, 2021, has resulted in the arrest and charge of a man in relation to the incident.
He is 24-year-old Stephan Jones of Lennox Bigwoods, Darliston, in the parish.
Reports from the Little London Police are that about 11:30 am, the complainant was about to enter an ATM when a Toyota Axio motor car drove up. Jones allegedly exited the motor vehicle, brandished a firearm and demanded that the complainant hand over his debit card and PIN, which the complainant did. Jones then escaped.
The incident was reported to the police and investigations revealed that J$100,000 was withdrawn from the complainant's account. Jones was later identified as a suspect and on Thursday, August 26, 2021, he was apprehended by the police. He was charged on Sunday, August 29, after he was pointed out in an identification parade.
