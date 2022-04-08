Accused serial abductor Davian Bryan charged with rape, sexual assault

Accused serial abductor Davian Bryan charged with rape, sexual assaultFriday, April 08, 2022
PORTLAND, Jamaica— Thirty-four-year-old Davian Bryan of Norwich District, Portland, who was named as Portland's most wanted has been charged with rape, forcible abduction and grievous sexual assault.
Reports are that Thursday, March 10 Bryan abducted a woman while she was walking along a roadway, and pulled her into bushes where he assaulted and raped her.
Bryan, who is also the main suspect in the abduction of two girls in St Thomas last year, managed to elude cops for several months. However, he was arrested during an operation on Wednesday, March 23 in Durham District, Portland.
Bryan was charged after he was pointed out by the woman during an identification parade.
His court date is being arranged.
