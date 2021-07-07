Accused supermarket robber now in police custody

Accused supermarket robber now in police custodyWednesday, July 07, 2021
|
ST THOMAS, Jamaica — One of five men, who allegedly robbed a supermarket in St Thomas, on Thursday, March 18, has been arrested and charged by the police.
Thirty-three-year-old Shawn Lawrence, of Third Street in Kingston, will appear before the St Thomas Parish Court on Wednesday, July 14, to answer to the charges of assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm stemming from the incident.
Reports are that Lawrence and four other men armed with firearms held up the staff at a supermarket in Seaforth about 2:15 pm, and robbed them of an undetermined sum of money.
The police, who were alerted, said that on arrival they were greeted with gunfire. The men, however, escaped.
An investigation was launched and Lawrence was arrested during an operation in Kingston, the police said.
