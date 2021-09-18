Achieving a trash-free coastline for International Coastal Clean-up Day

Achieving a trash-free coastline for International Coastal Clean-up DaySaturday, September 18, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— International Coastal Clean-up Day will be celebrated this year under the theme ‘Achieving a Trash-free Coastline’.
Since 1985 International Coastal Clean-up Day has been observed on the third Saturday in September. As a region, a clean coastline directly impacts the Caribbean islands’ ability to withstand ever-changing weather patterns.
“Over the years we have not done well in preserving our coastline as evidenced by the over 146,000 pounds of garbage collected in Jamaica during International Coastal Clean-up Day 2019,” remarked Senator Sophia Frazer-Binns, Shadow Minister of Land, Environment and Climate Change, in a statement released Saturday.
“This year, in the midst of another surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, we celebrate Coastal Clean-up. This is being celebrated at a most challenging time in our history, with double crises of climate change and a pandemic which has led to the proliferation in the use of disposable masks, which has presented its own challenges,” she stated.
Frazer-Binns added that though many will not be able to participate in clean-up activities due to the current state of the COVID outbreak on the island, there is much that can be done to take part in coastal conservation.
“We can all help by properly disposing of trash and waste to avoid litter from entering waterways and ending up on our coasts and in our seas,” she said.
