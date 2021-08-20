Ackelia Smith ninth in triple jump at World Athletics U20 Champs

NAIROBI, Kenya – Ackelia Smith finished ninth in the women's triple jump final at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya on Friday.

Smith had a best mark of 12.91m (0.2m/s), just failing to get into the top eight which would have given her three more jumps. The mark was two centimetres behind Senegal's Sally Sarr who was eighth with 12.93m. Smith had jumped 12.99m (0.4m/s) in the prelims a day earlier.

Sweden's Maja Askag won the gold medal, her country's first ever medal in the event, with a mark of 13.75m (0.4m/s); Spain's Tessy Ebosele was second with a personal best 13.63m (0.4m/s) and Latvia's Darja Sopova took the bronze with 13.60m (0.7m/s).

-Paul A Reid