Adam Stewart bats for more affordable, convenient COVID testing regime

With some Jamaicans refusing to take the COVID-19 test because of the cost or inconvenience involved, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International, Adam Stewart, has posited that the Jamaican government must find more affordable and convenient ways of administering the test for the novel coronavirus.

In a tweet from Florida, Stewart said: “Today I did the drive through 'self administered' COVID test at CVS Pharmacy in Florida. Besides being FREE, it was quick and easy. Help me understand why our policy still mandates a nurse at a charge of USD$20-$50 to conduct a test. Don't we want widespread testing?”

Earlier this year reports emerged that some so-called 'pop-up' labs were charging up to J$300,000 for the gold standard PCR test, so-called because of its accuracy, following the requirement by the government that visitors must present a negative test with 72 hours of travel to the island.

Generally, these labs were charging between $22,000 and $45,000 for a PCR test and up to $18,000 for the less reliable antigen test.

In March, state minister for industry, investment and commerce, Dr Norman Dunn, reacting to the reported high prices, said then that pricing was a function of demand and supply.

“But we believe that the competitive atmosphere in Jamaica will assist in flattening out, eventually, the price points for a number of these similar tests,” he added.

Dunn said that “The Government also, in certain situations, makes provision for free testing at public health facilities".

Despite prices coming down since then, they remain high for many persons and as such prevents widespread testing which is necessary in light of Jamaica's low vaccine rate.

Jamaica is lagging behind most of the region with less than 15 per cent of the population fully inoculated against COVID-19. Yet, for a second consecutive month the government was forced to dump tens of thousands of doses of vaccines that had reached their expiry date.