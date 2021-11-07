Additional COVID-19 shot for immunocompromised Jamaicans

KINGSTON, Jamaica - According to the Ministry of Health & Wellness, Jamaicans who are considered immunocompromised will be given an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Ministry says the decision follows the publication of interim guidance on vaccination for immunocompromised individuals by the World Health Organization (WHO) who described immunocompromised individuals as persons with immunocompromising conditions and those receiving immunosuppressive treatment.

These include persons with active cancer, transplant recipients, immunodeficiency, HIV and immunosuppressives according to the statement.

“The recommendation applies to persons who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and are in the vaccine-eligible age group. These persons are required to obtain a letter from their doctor stating their eligibility and take to the vaccination site,” chief medical officer Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie said in the statement.

She urged doctors who treat patients who fall into the category of immunocompromised to contact their parish health department to get access to the vaccines to administer to their patients.

The WHO recommends that the additional dose be given at least a month after the second dose of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer and after the single dose, Johnson & Johnson or within three months.

Persons who are outside of this period should get the additional dose as soon as possible.

Following the administration of the additional COVID-19 shot, another vaccination card should be issued detailing the additional dose and be attached to the existing card, if the patient was previously fully vaccinated. In the case where there is space on the existing card, the information should be inputted there,” Bisasor-McKenzie shared in the release.