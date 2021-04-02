Adjusted visiting hours for SERHA hospitals

KINGSTON, Jamaica — In keeping with the curfew hours issued under the Disaster Risk Management Act, the South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) has announced adjusted visiting hours on April 3 and April 10 at hospitals in the region.

The revised visiting hours are as follows:

Princess Margaret Hospital, St Thomas — 9:00 am to 10:00 am

Bustamante Hospital for Children — 9:00 am to 11:00 am

Kingston Public and Victoria Jubilee hospitals, National Chest Hospital, Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre, Hope Institute, Linstead Hospital — 10:00 am to 11:00 am

Spanish Town Hospital — 10:30 am to 11:30 am

The authority said it will resume regular visiting hours during the movement period. Meanwhile, the authority is reminding members of the public to keenly observe the infection prevention and control measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

These measures include wearing a mask at all times in public, maintaining a six feet physical distance from others and frequently washing hands with soap and water or using a sanitiser.