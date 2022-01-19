Adrian Stokes resigns as Head of Wealth and Insurance at Scotia Group

Adrian Stokes resigns as Head of Wealth and Insurance at Scotia GroupWednesday, January 19, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Senior Vice President of Wealth and Insurance at the Scotia Group Jamaica Limited, Dr Adrian Stokes has resigned effective February 18.
Stokes joined the Scotia Group in 2010 as VP, Strategy and Product Development at Scotia Investments Jamaica Limited (SIJL) and held several key positions during his tenure including vice president of Business Analytics, and president of Scotia Jamaica Life Insurance Company (SJLIC).
Senior Vice President of Treasury of the Scotia Group, Gary-Vaughn White will act as head of SIJL following his departure.
Vaughn-White is a career Scotiabanker, having worked in several subsidiaries across the Group as senior financial analyst at SJLIC; manager in charge of Finance and Operations at the Scotia Jamaica Building Society; and director of Treasury & Foreign Exchange Trading for the Bank of Nova Scotia Jamaica Limited.
Debra Lopez Spence in her role as president, SJLIC will oversee that business.
Commenting on Stokes' departure, President and CEO of the Scotia Group, Audrey Tugwell Henry said: “Adrian has had an outstanding career at Scotia Group. He led significant strategic and operational changes in key business areas, including making marked improvements in the life insurance business and the re-establishment of our Capital Markets unit. We are grateful for his vision, passion and dedication over the past twelve years. We wish Adrian the very best as he pursues new endeavours.”
