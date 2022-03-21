Adult clubs set to reopen as DRMA ends

KINGSTON, Jamaica — With the reopening of the entertainment sector, major players in the adult entertainment industry are cranking up their offerings of flesh, fun and frolicking.

Taboo, the Ultimate Adult Playground, will kick off a big splash with a set of performances featuring dancehall's newest sensation Skeng. The showcase is expected to take place at all three locations, beginning March 25 in Kingston, before moving on to Ocho Rios on March 26 and climaxing in Montego Bay on March 27.

"Corona gave us lemons and we made champagne," Corey Todd, co-owner of Taboo, the Ultimate Adult Playground, told OBSERVER ONLINE, pointing out that during the pandemic, Taboo expanded to become a global brand with the addition of Taboo: Miami, in Florida.



Todd, who retained most of his staff during the pandemic, said he did so through a variety of creative methods such as shift systems and pay cuts to ensure that he did not abandon his staff in their darkest hour.

That commitment has seemingly paid off, as most of Taboo's employees are already in place to usher in a massive return.



Todd's wife, Shemara, promised an array of decadent top-tier exotic dancers, reality TV stars and high class strippers, at the club's locations in Jamaica in the next few months.



"Anyone who you see in Taboo: Miami, you will see in Jamaica soon. We're building strong relationships, everyone is excited to come to the island, you might even see reality TV star Joseline Hernandez by the end of the summer in Jamaica," Shemara said.



With the withdrawal of a night-time curfew under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) for the first time in two years, popular actor and adult entertainment mogul Garfield 'Bad Boy Trevor' Reid says he plans to hit the ground running, when the doors to his exotic club, Lucky 38 re-opens.

"We welcome the reopening of the sector by the Prime Minister. Lucky 38 never really lock during the last couple of months of the pandemic, we opened up from 3:00 pm most days, but most people didn't come until 6:00 and then they had to leave by the curfew at 8:00, so it was tough, it wasn't booming, but we have hit the ground running, we are open and ready for business," Reid said.

The actor also shared plans to bring his unique form of adult entertainment all over the island through his popular Gyal Farm brand.

"We're going all over the island with it, all 14 parishes, pool parties, sexy girls, all over the island to celebrate," Reid said, announcing that there will be an edition of Gyal Farm on March 26 in Clarendon and then another on Easter Sunday in St Thomas.

Reid says he also plans to host events at rural go-go clubs like Moods in Montego Bay and The Agency in St Mary.



The government lifted most lockdown restrictions last week, bringing an end to a night-time curfew for the first time in nearly two years. Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, made the announcement during his contribution to the 2022/23 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 17.



Mask-wearing in enclosed spaces to which the public has access, for example, supermarkets, banks, and tax collectorates, will be retained until April 15, 2022.



Holness noted, however, that mask-wearing will not be mandated but will be recommended in establishments that serve food, liquor or other drink for consumption within the premises.



One popular club, Cookies, located on the infamous 'Back Road' in Port Henderson, Portmore, is planning an organised official reopening in the near future, once they can work out the proper logistics.



"We will be meeting on Tuesday to iron out the exact details....promotional and marketing budgets, sorting out security and staff. Cookies used the break to extend the entertainment offerings at the location as the owner has completed construction of the rooms at the back and built a fishing village in front of the club where patrons can eat seafood. The actual club will soon reopen, we will know more on Tuesday," Cookies operation and entertainment manager, Carl Dann said.



The logistical nightmare of acquiring girls and dancing talent will be a major obstacle to overcome in the next few weeks as clubs jockey to attract the best available dancers.



"We're trying to see which girls are available, some of them got pregnant, some girls went to Trinidad and are now back, but not doing anything. Some even got work as vixens in videos in the entertainment industry, they have been finding innovative ways to keep employed."



Meanwhile, Club Ovadose, another popular go-go club also located on the Back Road, is also gearing up to restart soon. However, all go-go clubs in Portmore have to wait for an upcoming court session to know when they will be allowed to reopen as gang violence that has led to the authorities imposing curfews in Southboro and Gregory Park to curtail the blood-letting.



"We have to wait until the session to know when to reopen because the police want to control and stop the gun violence going on in Portmore," one club manager told OBSERVER ONLINE.