Advertising mogul Adrian Robinson passes

Advertising mogul Adrian Robinson has transitioned.

He was 87 years old.

Robinson, a former Director of Tourism, passed on Monday after ailing for some time.

He formed the Marketing Counsellors firm more than three decades ago before retiring in 2019. Robinson's calm voice was a staple on Jamaican radio and television for years.

His firm has received numerous awards for its pioneering push to create a distinct Jamaican identity in advertising and is regarded as the leader in the advertising industry.

Leader of the Fab 5 Band, Frankie Campbell, paid tribute to Robinson via social media.

“RIP Adrian. Fab 5 did hundreds of Ads with his Advertising company over a 40 year period, from red Stripe, Air Jamaica to many Grace products. He was a perfectionist and believed in the highest standards and quality. They don't make many like Adrian Robinson anymore. Walk good Adrian,” Campbell posted.