Advertising mogul Robert MacMillan has died

Businessman and philanthropist Robert MacMillan, chairman of Macmillan Advertising Limited and one of the most seminal figures in the local advertising field, has died.

His son, Travis, confirmed with OBSERVER ONLINE that MacMillan passed away at 3.24am Monday after ailing for sometime.

Tributes are pouring in for the late advertising mogul.

Arnold JJ Foote, the president of Advertising Agencies Association of Jamaica, said MacMillan was the most charismatic personality in the Jamaican advertising landscape and noted that his death was a huge loss for the industry.

“He has always been close to our agency and the association,” Foote, who is also the CEO of Advertising and Marketing (Ja) Limited, told OBSERVER ONLINE, adding “He was great at what he did and knew how to bring success to his clients.”

“His commitment to the business was only bettered by his commitment to his family,” Foote said while expressing confidence that Travis Macmillan will bring “continued success” to Macmillan Advertising, the oldest advertising agency in Jamaica which was founded in 1929 by Robert Macmillan's father, Dudley.

Meanwhile, parliamentarian Mike Henry described MacMillan as “one of those persons who really knew how to communicate with the Jamaican people, one of those people whose creativity and contribution over the years is parallel to none.”

He added, "I share sympathies with his family. He was one of those men who was able to go deep into the psyche of Jamaica's development and who was able to articulate that position in the real sense of the advertising world. I cry at the loss of his passing and the great memories of the service given to the country in every sense of the word."

MacMillan has also served as dean of the Consular Corps of Jamaica, and was a committed Rotarian who served the organisation for more than 40 years including as president of the Rotary Club of Kingston from 1980 to 1981.

He served on The Salvation Army's Advisory Board for over 30 years - rising to chairman, and was awarded an insignia of Order of Distinction (Commander Class) in 2018 for his contribution to Jamaica's development.

MacMillan was also a writer, as he once won a prize for a short story called Reggaematic Party Monster in the annual Festival Competition.

He is the first ever appointed honorary consul of the Republic of Iceland to Jamaica.