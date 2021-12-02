Advertising titan Arnold Foote has died

Jamaican advertising mogul, Professor Arnold Foote has died.

Foote passed away Thursday at his home in St Andrew, his family announced in a release. He was 87.

“The legacy of Professor The Honorable Arnold Foote looms large in diplomatic relations in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean earning him several accolades. He earned the respect and adoration of his peers by breaking barriers and maintaining standards of excellence in his service to humanity,” the release stated.

Foote founded advertising agency, Advertising and Marketing (Jamaica) Ltd (AdMark), in 1964. The firm is now in its 57th year as a leading agency with regional and international affiliations.

“AdMark played a significant role in the development of the ethical standards and principles that govern the advertising and marketing sector in Jamaica and the Caribbean today,” the release noted.

Foote's leadership in the establishment of the Caribbean School for Mass Communication, now CARIMAC at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, was also cited in the statement as “part of the

exciting period of media and communication evolution in Jamaica”, adding that Foote continued his support of the institution through multiple scholarships and donations offered through his Arnold Foote Foundation.

After four decades of contribution to Jamaica, Foote was tapped by the Republic of Turkey in 1995 to be the country's Honorary Consul in Jamaica. He was then elected by his fellow Consuls to lead the Consular Corps in Jamaica. In a few months, the Jamaican Consular Corps had a new mission and participated in a meaningful way to the country's development and humanitarian projects. In 2006, delegates from around the world elected Arnold Foote to lead the World Federation of Consuls (FICAC), the release stated.

Foote has received a number of awards in recognition of his contributions. In 1997, he was awarded a national honour, Commander of the Order of Distinction for his work in advertising and the promotion of trade. His other awards include: Appreciation from Turkey for his contribution to its hurricane relief efforts; Grand Official Order of Merit-Brazil; The Diplomatic Society Order of the Knights of St. Gabriel – Knight Officer – 2008; Honorary Citizen of Accra, Ghana – 2008; FICAC Gold Star – Highest honour of the World Federation of Consuls – World Congress of Consuls 2009; Honoured the Borough of Brooklyn, City of New York for his contribution to world peace and understanding-2008; Honoured by the Consular Corps of Jamaica for outstanding service at Diplomatic Week Reception – 2010. Also in 2010 the Governor General of Jamaica conferred the honour of the Order of Jamaica (OJ) in recognition of service to Jamaica and internationally in the fields of advertising, sports and diplomacy.

Foote is survived by his wife Patricia (nee Mills); three children - Roma, Arnold Foote III, and Kimberly; and six grandchildren - Arnella, Alexisse, Danielle, Brittany, Katelyn and Arnold.