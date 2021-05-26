Advocacy group calls for Dayton Campbell to step aside

Advocacy group calls for Dayton Campbell to step asideWednesday, May 26, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – An emerging coalition of concerned women, men, gender and civil society organisations is urgently calling for former Member of Parliament (MP) and People's National Party (PNP) General Secretary Dr Dayton Campbell to step aside while investigations into allegations that he had improper relations with three minors are conducted.
“We are outraged at the allegations made by three females who were alleged victims…,” the group said in a statement.
They said the revelation comes on the heels of allegations of unbecoming conduct against another MP, George Wright.
“These allegations cast a troubling shadow on the integrity and moral fibre of political leadership in Jamaica. They served to undermine the authority and moral fortitude of the institutions that both Mr Wright and Dr Campbell represent. If these allegations are in fact true, how many of our political leaders have knowledge of these behaviours of their colleagues and have kept silent?” the group, which has roughly 80 individuals and organisations affiliated with it, said.
The group members are insisting that there should be truth and accountability from all public officials, and that for transparency it is best that Dr Campbell steps aside until the investigations are concluded.
“We expect our political leaders to set high moral standards for the society they choose to lead… Dr Campbell must do the right thing and step aside as PNP General Secretary and from all other positions of political leadership until proven to be not guilty in a court of law.”
