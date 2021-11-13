VIDEO: After being left in the dark for days, Port Royal residents now without water

VIDEO: After being left in the dark for days, Port Royal residents now without waterSaturday, November 13, 2021
|
Hundreds of residents of Port Royal in eastern Kingston are now at their wits end as, having lost their electricity supply since Tuesday when underground cables serving the area were damaged by contractors working on behalf of the Airports Authority of Jamaica [AAJ], they have now lost their water supply.
The disgruntled residents, many of whom operate small businesses including bars, restaurants and grocery shops in the largely fishing village, are now fuming, having now been left without the two vital commodities.
Some business owners are now counting their losses as they have been forced to dump items including hundreds of pounds of fish, that need refrigeration.
The residents were promised that their power supply would have been restored on Friday but that did not materialise, with the Jamaica Public Service Company [JPS] indicating that the delay was caused after engineers encountered some unexpected challenges while carrying out civil works Friday evening.
The team said it expected that full replacement of the damaged underground electrical cables will be completed on Saturday afternoon.
The JPS cables were damaged beyond repair on Tuesday by contractors working on behalf of the AAJ. JPS said the damage means it will have to replace about one kilometre of cables that provide electricity to more than 400 residential and business customers in Port Royal and surrounding areas.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy