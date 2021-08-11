After cancellations, less than 10 Jamaicans make it on deportee flight from UK

After cancellations, less than 10 Jamaicans make it on deportee flight from UKWednesday, August 11, 2021
|
LONDON, United Kingdom — Less than 10 of 50 Jamaicans scheduled for deportation from the UK on Wednesday boarded a charter flight from the country after dozens had their tickets cancelled just hours or days before departure for varying reasons.
The flight was tainted with controversy as the UK Home Office pushed ahead with it despite calls from the Jamaican government for the operation to be cancelled due to concerns over potential COVID-19 cases among detainees. And, according to The Independent, there were at least two confirmed coronavirus cases among the detainees at the Colnbrook removal centre days before the flight.
The Jamaican government reportedly also expressed concerns about removal instructions being given to people who arrived in the UK as children despite previous policy against such actions.
However, The Independent reported that no one who arrived in the UK under 12 years of age was on Wednesday's flight, which departed about 1:00 am.
Some of the last minute cancellations involved detainees who sought legal representation to argue their right to British citizenship under the Windrush scheme, while others reportedly attempted suicide in the hours before the flight and were admitted in the hospital.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy