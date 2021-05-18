Agriculture Ministry partners with TEF on $8.75-m Holland Bamboo replanting project

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries will be partnering with the Tourism Enhancement Fund on the $8.75-million Holland Bamboo Replanting Project in St Elizabeth.

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister, Floyd Green, made the disclosure during his sectoral presentation in Parliament on May 12, under the theme 'The New FACE of Food'.

In addition, the Ministry will be rehabilitating Castleton Botanical Gardens in St Mary and Bath Botanical Gardens in St Thomas in keeping with its renewed focus on public gardens.

Funded by the European Union and the Government of Jamaica to the tune of six millions euros, Castleton Botanical Gardens will be part of a five-year rehabilitation project that will see implementation of a management system for the Wag Water River, remodeling of the landscape, improved perimeter fencing, increased biodiversity and a new shade house.

At the Bath Botanical Gardens, the perimeter fence, gazebos, entrance and bathrooms will be renovated, new bathroom will be constructed for persons with disabilities, all plant species will be labelled and a storyboard installed.

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic had brought to the fore the need for green spaces, Minister Green said that he has charged the Public Gardens Division to identify areas in each parish for the establishment of green spaces over the next three years, even as the Ministry will be looking to upgrade its nursery to be better able to supply the public gardens and the public with plants.