Agriculture Ministry to explore designating bamboo as agricultural crop

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, says he will be exploring the possibility of designating bamboo as an agricultural crop in keeping with the Ministry's objective of building a robust bamboo industry and getting more farmers involved in bamboo production.

Green made the disclosure while speaking at a virtual meeting today with representatives of the Bamboo Industry Association of Jamaica, the Bureau of Standards Jamaica, Rural Agricultural Development Authority and the Jamaica Agricultural Society.

The minister said that Government's role in the bamboo industry is to provide support for research and development of the different bamboo varieties to facilitate farmers as well as ensure provision of extension services.

Among the initiatives discussed to drive the growth of the industry were expansion of bamboo-growing areas, certification of the industry to facilitate private sector investment and exploring training opportunities for extension officers in bamboo production.

According to the ministry, the global bamboo market has an estimated value of more than US$60 billion and is used in a variety of industries, including construction, health and wellness, agriculture, clothing manufacturing, paper manufacturing, furniture, and others.