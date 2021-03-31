Agriculture Ministry to explore designating bamboo as agricultural crop

Agriculture Ministry to explore designating bamboo as agricultural cropWednesday, March 31, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, says he will be exploring the possibility of designating bamboo as an agricultural crop in keeping with the Ministry's objective of building a robust bamboo industry and getting more farmers involved in bamboo production.
Green made the disclosure while speaking at a virtual meeting today with representatives of the Bamboo Industry Association of Jamaica, the Bureau of Standards Jamaica, Rural Agricultural Development Authority and the Jamaica Agricultural Society.
The minister said that Government's role in the bamboo industry is to provide support for research and development of the different bamboo varieties to facilitate farmers as well as ensure provision of extension services.
Among the initiatives discussed to drive the growth of the industry were expansion of bamboo-growing areas, certification of the industry to facilitate private sector investment and exploring training opportunities for extension officers in bamboo production.
According to the ministry, the global bamboo market has an estimated value of more than US$60 billion and is used in a variety of industries, including construction, health and wellness, agriculture, clothing manufacturing, paper manufacturing, furniture, and others.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy