Agriculture minister to introduce 'New FACE of food'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, is to make his contribution to the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives tomorrow, May 12, 2021, at 2:30 pm.

He will be outlining the ministry's plans for the 2021/2022 financial year under the theme "The New FACE of Food".

“There are a number of areas that are paramount in advancing Jamaica's agriculture and fisheries sector. Chief among these are Food Security, Agribusiness Development, Climate- Smart Technologies, and Export Expansion (FACE). The ministry is making significant strides in these areas and so, as we craft the new FACE of food, I invite the nation to join me live tomorrow in Parliament for these updates,” he said.

Green said that the initiatives to be focused on tomorrow include a new project for small ruminant farmers, as well as a new type of commercial fishing for a high-value fishery product.

He said that following completed assessments from the National Fisheries Authority, this will contribute to export expansion as there is a large external market for the product. The minister added that cold-chain facilities will also be provided for farmers.

“As farmers, as fishers and as a country, together, we can transform agriculture,” Green argued.