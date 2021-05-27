Agriculture ministry launches online customer feedback system

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries has launched an online Customer Feedback System so that farmers and fishers across the island can have access quality customer care services.

The online system, which was launched yesterday by portfolio Minister, Floyd Green can be accessed via the ministry's website at www.moa.gov.jm using any digital device.

It is aimed at improving service delivery from the ministry to its various stakeholders and allows for queries, suggestions, complaints and general feedback to be processed virtually.

Customers can track their requests using a generated reference number or email address and will receive a response within one business day.

Green, in his remarks at the virtual launch, said that the new system will allow the ministry's diverse customer base, which is primarily situated in rural Jamaica, to remain in constant contact with the entity, without the need to physically travel to Kingston.

“We believe that in the new FACE of food, the incorporation of technology is critical and has to permeate everything we do at the ministry,” he said, noting that the objective is to enhance “effectiveness, efficiency, accountability and responsiveness to the needs of our citizens”.

This feedback system is the first of its kind in a government ministry and was created by the ministry's Customer Service Branch, which will manage the system.

Green said the ministry advocated for the establishment of a Customer Service Branch in 2018, making it the first Ministry in Jamaica with a full-service unit primarily for customer care.