Agriculture ministry to probe watermelon spoilage in Manchester

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries says its research and development team along with the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) will tomorrow be visiting farmers in New Forest, Manchester regarding the quality of watermelons reaped.

The ministry said the team will conduct thorough investigations following concerns over watermelon spoilage.

It said field reports samples were collected from New Forest, Manchester and surrounding areas and submitted to the Bodles Research Station for laboratory analysis.

The ministry said on completion of investigations, farmers will be informed and advised of causes of the concerns and proposed strategies.