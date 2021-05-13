Agriculture ministry waives JACRA administrative fees for turmeric

Agriculture ministry waives JACRA administrative fees for turmericThursday, May 13, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries will be waiving all of the administrative fees charged for turmeric by the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Authority over the next two years in order to facilitate its export.
This announcement was made by Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, during his sectoral presentation in Parliament yesterday, May 12.
“We are strengthening our turmeric industry by supplying 8.1 hectares (20 acres) of quality planting material produced at Montpelier Research Station,” said Green, who noted that turmeric has been identified as one of the crops with tremendous local and export potential.
The agriculture minister stated that the waiver was part of the ministry's continued drive to increase exports.
“Despite the challenges from COVID-19 and extreme weather conditions, the agricultural sector realised an 8.4 per cent increase in export earnings valuing US$238.5 million up from US$216.9 million in 2019,” he stated.
While acknowledging a decrease in the export of traditional crops such as sugar and cocoa in 2020, Green said there was a 24 per cent increase in earnings from export of yams, ackee up by 7 per cent with earnings of US$31 million and a 23.7 per cent increase in the export of sauces earning US$29 million.
The ministry said other crops identified with export potential include mangoes, pineapples, and ackee to the United Kingdom and the United States.
