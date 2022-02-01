Air traffic control back to normal

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Air traffic controllers at the island's two international airports- Norman Manley and Sangster- resumed normality Monday, following an intervention by the newly appointed Minister of Transport and Mining, Audley Shaw.

Shaw confirmed that the air traffic controllers had agreed to resume normality, on the understanding that the salary issues which triggered their decision to take industrial action would be pursued by the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, which has been negotiating improved benefits since last year.

“I asked the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service to look at the issues and they have agreed. They were a couple of cancellations, but I am happy that they were willing to return to normality, pending the meeting with the ministry,” added Shaw, whose intervention followed a failed meeting at the Ministry of Labour and Social Security

The sickout led to the cancellation of only two flights, a Virgin Atlantic flight to Heathrow in London on Sunday, and a Jet Blue flight which was expected from Florida on Sunday.

However, tourism sources have denied that there was any serious impact on the industry.

Top tourism strategist in that ministry, Delano Seiveright, confirmed that there was no serious loss to the industry arising from the action as flights were able to continue before industrial action could have crippled the traffic.