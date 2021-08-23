Akeem Bloomfield joins Tumbleweed Track Club

Akeem Bloomfield joins Tumbleweed Track ClubMonday, August 23, 2021
|
FLORIDA, USA – Jamaica's Akeem Bloomfield has left the Henry Rolle-led MVP International club to join the Tumbleweed Track Club under the tutelage of Rana Reider in Jacksonville, Florida.
The 23-year-old Bloomfield confirmed with Observer Online on Monday that he made the switch.
“Yes, that's true,” Bloomfield said.
Bloomfield was with Rolle when he signed with Auburn University in 2016 and again joined the coach at MVP International when he turned professional in 2018.
Bloomfield is one of Jamaica's most promising athletes with personal bests of 19.81 for the 200m and 43.94 for the 400m.
He got injured in April and lost his mother in May to cancer and basically shut down his season before the Olympic Trials in Jamaica.
Bloomfield, who was eighth at the 2019 World Championship in Doha, Qatar in the 400m and won silver as part of the 4x400m relay team, will train alongside Christopher Taylor who recently finished sixth at the Olympic Games.
Also at Tumbleweed is 2016 Olympic 110m hurdles champion Omar McLeod, Christania Williams and Britany Anderson who lowered her personal best to an amazing 12.40 in the 100m hurdles and made the Olympic final.
More to come.
--Howard Walker
