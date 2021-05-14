Akeem Bloomfield loses mother to cancer

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Akeem Bloomfield, 2019 World Championship 400m finalist, has lost his mother, Elizabeth Palmer, to cancer.

The former Kingston College star athlete made the disclosure on his Instagram account a short while ago.

“Words can't express the feeling of loss and pain me and my family are going through right now. Unfortunately, my mother lost her battle against cancer yesterday and I would give anything just to have one more moment with her,” he said.

“She was more than just my mom, she was my motivation and my best friend. I would like to thank all those who donated, whispered a prayer or just had her and my family in your thoughts. I think we should tell the ones we love that we love them and that we care before it's too late. Rest easy Miss P”.

Bloomfield used the same medium last month to announce a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to assist his mother, who had been diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer.

Bloomfield represented Jamaica at the 2019 Doha World Championships where he finished eighth in the 400m final.