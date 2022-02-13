Alexander finishes 46th in men's Giant Slalom at Winter Olympics

Jamaica's first-ever entrant in Alpine skiing, Benjamin Alexander, finished 46th in the Men's Giant Slalom on Sunday.

A total of 89 athletes started the event which was won by Switzerland's Marco Odermatt. Slovenia's Zan Kranjec copped the silver medal while France's Mathieu Faivre claimed bronze.

In an interview with BBC Sports before taking to the slopes, Alexander shared that “if you finish you beat everyone who doesn't” and that he was proud of his performance as he “performed better than some of the best in the world, they crashed, and that's a fact.”

According to the BBC article, Alexander finished 46th out of the 46 skiers to complete both runs of the course after blustery snow made conditions tricky at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre.

Forty-one other names on the start list were unable to finish.