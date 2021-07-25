Alia Atkinson finishes 3rd, misses out on semis in 100m breaststroke

TOKYO, Japan – Jamaica's Alia Atkinson missed out on qualifying for the semifinals of the 100m breaststroke after finishing third in her heat at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

After an early lead, Atkinson faded towards the end and clocked 1:07:70 to finish behind Lithuania's Kotryna Teterevkova in 1:06:82 and Germany's Anna Elendt in 1:06:96.

Atkinson's time was 22nd overall among the six heats, with the 16 fastest athletes progressing to the semifinals.

Earlier, Jamaican artistic gymnast Danusia Francis, who is nursing a knee injury, was unable to complete her routine in the uneven bars.

She was awarded 3.033 points for her short routine.