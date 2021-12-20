Jamaica's Alia Atkinson penned a farewell message to supporters after narrowly missing out on a medal Monday in the 100m breaststroke at the FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, the final race of her decorated career.

Atkinson clocked 1:04.03 for fourth in the final won by Qianting Tang of China in 1:03.47, as the Jamaican failed to add to her 10 medals (four gold, four silver and two bronze) at the World Short Course championships.

“Not the meet I hoped for but I am happy to say I finished every ounce of swimming talent God gave me, the bottle empty. Many times I wanted to quit or give up, but I saw it through to the end,” Atkinson wrote in a post to social media.

The 33-year-old Atkinson – who started competing professionally at 15 – retires as the holder of two world records, which she described as “something I never thought would happen.”

Atkinson, who represented Jamaica at five Olympics, summarised her career as “remarkable” and “a rollercoaster of fun and not so fun moments”.

Her advice to up-and-coming swimmers:

- Make fun memories...they don't make themselves;

- Take nothing for granted and enjoy each step both the good and the challenging;

- Let go of the negatives of the day; and

- Your best changes daily, so do the best you can on that day!



She thanked her longtime sponsors Speedo and GraceKennedy Money Services for their support as well as fans who have cheered her on over the years.



“It meant a lot,” she said.