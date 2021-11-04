Alia Atkinson receives honourary degree from The UWI

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Swim sensation Alia Atkinson has been conferred with an honourary degree from the University of the West Indies (The UWI) for her outstanding achievements throughout her career.

The sports icon was presented with a Doctor of Laws (LLD) during the university's graduation ceremony this morning. She was one of 14 who was presented with the honourary degree for their outstanding contributions to regional and international development.

Expressing her appreciation in an Instagram post moments ago, Atkinson said: “Such a thrilling career this has turned out to be. So many accolades I never expected in this life, and it was all because I did a sport I loved while doing it to the best of my God-given ability. Perseverance is key.”

The five-time Olympian expressed special thanks to The UWI and to Dr Livingston White, who delivered what she described as an “inspiring” biography of my career.

Dr White, while making his presentation noted that: “Despite having access to rivers and beaches, [arguably Chancellor] many Jamaicans cannot stay afloat in a large body of deep water. But this stereotype did not prevent Alia from learning to swim at age four.”

“Chancellor, I invite you, on behalf of the Senate and the council of the University of the West Indies, to confer upon Alia Shanee Atkinson, five-time Olympian, two-time Olympic finalist, record-breaking breaststroke specialist, first black woman in history to win a world record title in swimming, the degree of Doctor of Laws,” he said.

Earlier this year, Atkinson bid an emotional farewell to her Olympic career after failing to progress beyond the heats in the 100m breaststroke at the 2020 Tokyo Games. However, she said she would continue swimming on the international circuit.