All 5 nursing homes inspected in KSA fail public health inspections

All 5 nursing homes inspected in KSA fail public health inspectionsThursday, July 08, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The health practices at all of the five nursing homes inspected by the Kingston and St Andrew Public Health Department in April and May, were found to be unsatisfactory.
The Public Health report at the May meeting of the Disaster and Preparedness Public Health Committee of the Kingston and St Andrew Corporation (KSAMC) said that none of the nursing homes met the public health criteria set by the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW).
The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) told OBSERVER ONLINE that the criteria set by the MOHW includes: physical distancing and COVID-19 risk reduction methods; general cleaning and sanitation; handling of sick people; transportation; personal protective equipment use and disposal; communication; and ventilation.
SERHA said that the public health inspectors have not given the nursing homes a formal time frame for the upgrade of their public health practices.
"Once the institution is ready, the health department will reinspect," SERHA said.
