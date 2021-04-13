All COVID vaccines set to expire today have been used, says PM

All COVID vaccines set to expire today have been used, says PMTuesday, April 13, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says all 75,000 doses of the batch of AstraZeneca vaccines which expire today have been used up.
The prime minister made the announcement in Parliament today.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness earlier said preliminary reports showed that more than 23,000 people received the first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine yesterday.
The ministry said this brought the total number of people vaccinated during the blitz campaign to over 60,000, in addition to some 42,000 who were previously vaccinated.
Holness
said the health ministry undertook the four day blitz to make use of the vaccines when they discovered it would soon expire.
Another blitz will be planned when other vaccines arrive, he added.
Two more batches of vaccines are expected to arrive in Jamaica soon including 20,000 doses of Moderna from commercial sources along with another 26,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
