All are welcome at CARIFTA Games 49

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The 49th staging of the CARIFTA Games will now be open to all.

Many unvaccinated people who would not have been able to attend the event will now be able to with restrictions under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) having been repealed last week.

The Games have not only made allowance for the unvaccinated to attend the event but have also increased the number of spectators who can be at the three-day event.

Mike Fennell, the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), made the disclosure while speaking at a press briefing at the offices of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) on Wednesday.

“Consequent to the abolition of the Disaster Risk Management Act, announced by the Prime Minister, the Local Organizing Committee for the 2022 CARIFTA Games has revised its policy in regards the requirements for participation and in particular vaccinations for Covid-19," Fennell said.

“We are pleased to advise that no proof of vaccination for Covid-19 will be required from participants including athletes, coaches and other support personnel, officials, representatives of the media, volunteers and spectators."

But even while making the announcement, Fennell cautioned against disregarding the safety protocols that have been in place since the start of the pandemic.

“We strongly recommend and encourage everyone to continue to practice all the standard safety measures such as good personal hygiene, wearing of masks and social distancing,” he added.

Fennell also assured that the LOC will continue to do its part in ensuring the safety of all concerned and this would be done in conjunction with one of their partners for the Games, Konnexx Services.

“We would like to also assure you that we will continue to sanitize all relevant areas at the Athletes Village and the warm-up and competition facilities at the National Stadium. One of our partners, for the Games, Konnexx Services, will be undertaking this responsibility as part of our agreement,” he said.