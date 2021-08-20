All gov't ministers vaccinated — PM Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has confirmed that all ministers, including cabinet ministers, the attorney general and ministers of state, are fully vaccinated.

In a statement Friday, the prime minister listed himself as fully vaccinated along with ministers Dr Horace Chang, Edmund Bartlett, Dr Nigel Clarke, Robert Montaque, Kamina Johnson Smith, Dr Christopher Tufton, Audley Shaw, Desmond McKenzie, Olivia Grange, Karl Samuda, Fayval Williams, Daryl Vaz, Delroy Chuck, Floyd Green, Everald Warmington, Pearnel Charles Jr, Aubyn Hill, and Matthew Samuda.

Holness made the revelation after making checks following public queries brought up in a press conference Thursday. He said he received permission to make the vaccination status of all ministers public.

Ministers of state Robert Morgan, Dr Norman Dunn, Marsha Smith, Juliet Cuthbert, Zavia Mayne, and Alando Terrelonge were also listed in the release.

The release made no mention of Minister of State in the Ministry of Transport and Mining, J C Hutchinson.

But when contacted, Hutchinson told OBSERVER ONLINE that he is fully vaccinated.

The prime minister once again renewed calls for all Jamaicans to take the vaccine.