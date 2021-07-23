All members of Windies and Australia teams test negative for COVID-19

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Cricket West Indies (CWI) says all 152 people tested for COVID-19 on Thursday evening returned negative results, following the suspension of Thursday's second CG Insurance One-Day International (ODI) before a ball was bowled at Kensington Oval, Barbados.

The team said all members of the West Indies and Australia teams and coaching staff, as well as match officials, event staff and TV production crew were tested back at the hotel with everyone being in room isolation since.

Following confirmation from the Ministry of Health officials in Barbados that all the results are negative, CWI will now hold meetings with Cricket Australia (CA), the Barbados Cricket Association, and Government of Barbados officials to agree when the CG Insurance ODI Series at Kensington Oval can resume.

On Thursday, the second CG Insurance ODI between West Indies and Australia was suspended after the toss due to a positive COVID-19 test result from a non-playing member of the West Indies squad following discussions between the local health officials and the CWI and CA Medical Teams before the start of play.

