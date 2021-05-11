All set for Day 1 of Champs

KINGSTON, Jamaica — All is set for today's start of the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) GraceKennedy Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships at the National Stadium.

The championships will get underway with the steeplechase finals, hurdles and high jump events. A total of 16 finals will be decided today.

See: ISSA Boys' and Girls' Champs — Competition schedule Day 1

Champs this year will be different in more ways than one, in addition to starting with two finals, the qualification system was changed to reduce the numbers taking part due to COVID-19 protocols hammered out with the Government and its agencies.

One of the protocols that will be in effect demands that all athletes and officials taking part in the championships will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test result or will be barred, a ruling from ISSA also said.

Athletes from all areas were tested over the weekend with one report suggesting that no positive results were returned from tests done in the western and eastern parts of the country.

ISSA also set up a qualification by ranking system for this year only, and 32 athletes, two each from the regional championships and the next best 24, will qualify in the 100m, 200m and 400m in each of the seven classes three for boys and four for girls.

Twenty-four will contest the 800m races in each class, as well as the top 15 in the 1,500m, 3,000m, 5,000m and steeplechase and the top 12 in the throwing and jumping events.