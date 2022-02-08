All systems go for Reggae Month Echoes of Sound System clash

KINGSTON, Jamaica — As part of the Reggae Month celebrations, the highly-anticipated Echoes of Sound System clash is set to get underway on Wednesday, February 9.

The feature, which was added to the Reggae Month calendar in 2020 to appease hardcore music fans that enjoy clashes, is not-to-be-missed according to a release from the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

The clash which is expected to start at 9 o'clock nightly on Reggae Month TV, will see eight sound systems going head-to-head in a musical battle for bragging rights, the Reggae Month 2022 Champion Sound title, and a cash prize of $200,000.

Second place winner will receive $100,000, while the third-place sound system will be awarded $50,000.

The sound systems set to compete in the Echoes of Sound System clash are Ghetto Star, JamRock, Kush Int'l, King Rhino, Ruff Cutt, Nexxt Level, Yumi Hi-Power and Twin Star.

In the preliminary round, beginning on Wednesday, Nexxt Level will go up against Yumi Hi-Power, King Rhino will square off with Ruff Cutt, Ghetto Star goes head-to-head with JamRock and Twin Star will battle Kush Int'l.

According to a release from the Ministry, the official judging panel will include Admiral Bailey, Skatta Burrell, Jack Scorpio and Rory (from Stone Love).

The Echoes of Sound System clash is expected to run until Saturday, February 12.

Reggae Month activities are expected to engage audiences in the virtual space, with the month-long celebration being held under the theme 'Come Ketch de Riddim'. Like last year's celebration, it is expected to draw thousands of patrons to Jamaica from locations as far as Europe and Asia.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange said that the virtual celebration will enable people to “get together and feel alright, even from a distance”, as Jamaica “builds back stronger to a brighter and dynamic future.”