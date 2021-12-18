Alleged Kaylan Dowdie attackers to appear in Supreme Court in 2023

Alleged Kaylan Dowdie attackers to appear in Supreme Court in 2023Saturday, December 18, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The five women implicated in the brutal beating of teenager, Kaylan Dowdie, are to appear in the Supreme Court on November 6, 2023.
This after the case was transferred to the High Court following a parish judge's ruling which indicated that there was enough evidence for the matter to proceed to that jurisdiction for hearing.
Kaylan, who was then 17 years old, was allegedly beaten by the five women while attending an illegal party on the night of Saturday, November 7, 2020.
The committal hearing was held on Friday in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court, according to defence attorney, Shamar Hanson, who represents Shakeema McLeod, one of the five accused.
McLeod, along with the other four women, who are charged with wounding with intent and unlawful wounding, were granted bail in the sum of $1.5 million.
The other women who allegedly committed the act are Nadine Aldridge; Yoland Vassell; Timone Williams, otherwise called 'Rusty'; and Casiann Lewis, otherwise called 'Chrissy'.
Asked by why the matter was set for such a far date, Hanson explained that since the novel coronavirus pandemic, some new matters transferred to the High Court have been given far dates.
"... Those who are in custody get an earlier date because they are in custody, but because they (the accused women in Dowdie's case) are on bail, they get a much further date than those who are in custody," he told OBSERVER ONLINE on Saturday.
Dowdie has been hospitalised at the University Hospital of the West Indies since the alleged attack and has undergone multiple surgeries.
