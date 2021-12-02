Alleged Kings Valley Gang member sentenced to 12 years for murder

Alleged Kings Valley Gang member sentenced to 12 years for murderThursday, December 02, 2021
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— The self-confessed member of the Kings Valley Gang, Lindell Powell, who pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment when he appeared in the Hanover Circuit Court on Thursday.
According to the police, Powell pleaded guilty to the murders of Oral McIntosh on January 7, 2017 and the murder of Ida Clarke on March 26, 2017, when he appeared in the Westmoreland Circuit Court on Wednesday, November 17.
The police said Powell was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment at hard labour and must serve 10 years before parole.
Powell has two previous convictions for the offences of illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition and was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment at hard labour in 2019.
